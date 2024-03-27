Community invited to attend Special Olympics basketball game

Basketballers will demonstrate their skills tomorrow afternoon at Hancock Central High School during the Special Olympics Unified Game.

The game pairs Special Olympics athletes with general education athletes.

More athletes than ever will be participating in this year’s event, with 29 students from Copper Country middle and high-school classrooms

Hancock special education teacher Danielle Thoune said she hopes the community will attend the event to show their support for these exceptional students.

The basketball game will take place at 1;30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.

The event is free to all members of the public.