Community invited to attend Special Olympics basketball game

11 hours ago Jessica Potila

Basketballers will demonstrate their skills tomorrow afternoon at Hancock Central High School during the Special Olympics Unified Game. 

The game pairs Special Olympics athletes with general education athletes. 

More athletes than ever will be participating in this year’s event, with 29 students from Copper Country middle and high-school classrooms 

Hancock special education teacher Danielle Thoune said she hopes the community will attend the event to show their support for these exceptional students. 

The basketball game will take place at 1;30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. 

The event is free to all members of the public. 

More Stories

Triple fatality in Clio, Michigan

10 hours ago Selena Potila

Johnson Pleads Guilty to DUI Causing Death in the 2022 L’Anse Gas Station Crash

16 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly Seeks More Volunteers to Help Serve Easter to Seniors

16 hours ago Thomas Fournier

The impact of Meals on Wheels in the Copper Country

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Ishpeming stove fire caused by burnt food

1 day ago Jessica Potila

M-35 improvement plans to be discussed

1 day ago Jessica Potila

You may have missed

Triple fatality in Clio, Michigan

10 hours ago Selena Potila

Community invited to attend Special Olympics basketball game

11 hours ago Jessica Potila

Johnson Pleads Guilty to DUI Causing Death in the 2022 L’Anse Gas Station Crash

16 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly Seeks More Volunteers to Help Serve Easter to Seniors

16 hours ago Thomas Fournier

The impact of Meals on Wheels in the Copper Country

1 day ago Thomas Fournier