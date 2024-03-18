Houghton Announces Details for the Locavore Festival in May

With spring just around the corner, the Copper Country’s local farmer’s markets will return to parks, piers, and spaces in the region. Last year to kick off the farmer’s market season, and encourage the local economy with local artisans and food producers, From the Ground Farmer’s Market Collective held its first-ever Farmer’s Market festival.

This year the collective plans to return to the community with its 2nd festival, however, the sunny day of local grocery shopping will come with a new name. In 2024 the From the Ground Farmer’s Market Collective will introduce the Locavore Festival on May 25th.

A locavore describes a person who celebrates locally grown food, art, and music.

This year the festival will be helped out by the City of Houghton Visit Keweenaw and Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce. In addition to the locally grown food and art available during the three-hour farmer’s market, organizers plan to have live music with local artists, farm animals, and food trucks. Keweenaw Boat Tours also plans to join the fun and give tours of the Portage Canal during the festival. All boat tours need to be pre-booked. Please contact Captain Jason Swain at keweenawboattours@gmail.com or 906-281-1556.

The Locavore Festival will take place on the Houghton Waterfront pier on May 25th.

Those interested in being a part of the festival as a musician, volunteer, or vendor should contact Amy Zawada with the City of Houghton, amy.zawada@cityofhoughton.com

Those interested in learning more about the Locavore Festival can find more details here.