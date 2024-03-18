Visit Keweenaw’s Spring ’24 Photo Contest

Even though we just received another snowfall in the Upper Peninsula, Visit Keweenaw is calling all shutterbugs to partake in the Keweenaw Spring ‘24 Photo Contest!

Camera’s or Smartphones can be used to capture the glory of the outdoors.

The contest rules are:

Photographers may submit one image. (So pick your best!)

The photo must be taken in Houghton or Keweenaw County

Photos must be submitted before midnight on Friday, April 5

Contestants must complete a submission form (By submitting, participants agree to the contest’s terms and conditions.)

The first-place winner will receive $150 in Keweenaw Cash and a framed print of their image from The Print Shop in Houghton as a delightful memento of spring in the Keweenaw. Second and third place will also receive Keweenaw Cash. Winners will be announced Monday, April 8 on social media and with local press.

As spring breathes life into the Keweenaw Peninsula, it unveils a canvas of natural wonders waiting to be immortalized through your lens. For more information about the Keweenaw Spring Photo Contest visit: Visit Keweenaw Spring ’24 Photo Contest Survey (surveymonkey.com)