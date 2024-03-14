Munising Township father convicted of abusing 11-year-old son

The father of an 11-year-old Munising Township boy has been convicted of abusing the child.

A jury found Jon Everett Mcnally guilty of child abuse, second degree and witness intimidation.

The abuse took place during the early morning hours of Dec. 7, 2022 at Mcnally’s Connors Road residence.

Mcnally dragged his son from the bed, causing his head to ricochet off the floor. He then proceeded to strike the child with a belt multiple times.

The youngster’s injuries included significant bruising across his body and bruising and abrasions to his head.

Former child protective services worker Matthew Eveningred visited the home later that day.

Eveningred testified that during the visit, Mcnally grabbed his son by the arm, and stated, “this is how far this has come. If I go to jail for this tonight, I go to jail for this tonight, but I love you.”

Mcnally testified at the trial and admitted to his actions.

Following the trial, Alger County Prosecutor Robert T. Steinhoff said, “no child should have to endure this; my office made a determination that this conduct far exceeded reasonable parental discipline and spilled into the realm of brutality and torment, and the jury agreed.”

McNally will be sentenced May 14.