Marquette man arrested, accused of accosting a child for immoral purposes

A Marquette man was arrested for allegedly accosting a child on the internet.

John Flynn, age 41, was charged with one count of children-accosting for immoral purposes and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit investigated the case after it was learned that Flynn was chatting with minors on the internet. The case was referred to Michigan police by East Haven Police Department in Connecticut.

Computer Crimes Unit officers seized digital evidence during a search of Flynn’s Marquette home.

Flynn faces up to 11 years in prison if convicted of the crimes.

The Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about safe use of the internet.

Information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, can be reported to missingkids.org/cybertipline