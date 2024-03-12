Memory Lane: A Yooper dictionary quest

4 hours ago Selena Potila

Welcome to this week’s edition of Memory Lane. In today’s clip from 2014, we highlight a story about the quest to include the word “Yooper” in the Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary. Click on the link below for further details on this intriguing tale with former anchor Mike Hoey.

 

 

