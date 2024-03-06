Mobile food pantry coming to Silver Creek

1 day ago Jessica Potila

Anyone who has been to a grocery store can see that prices aren’t what they used to be. Many people are struggling to make ends meet and can benefit from some extra help filling the pantry. Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift is sponsoring the Feeding America mobile food pantry next week to offer just such assistance.

All members of the community are welcome to attend the drive thru event which will provide food to around 500 families. The food will be distributed at Silver Creek Church in Harvey Thursday, March 14 beginning at 10 a.m. and continue while supplies last or until 11:30 a.m.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Nurses to rally at Sault hospital

5 hours ago Jessica Potila

Man sentenced for trafficking drugs in U.P.

1 day ago Jessica Potila

Superior Watershed Partnership completes purchase of 266 acres in the Keweenaw

1 day ago Selena Potila

My Fair Lady presented by the Rozsa Center

1 day ago Selena Potila

Meta platforms experience widespread outage: Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger affected

2 days ago Selena Potila

March for Meals Local Events Support Copper Shores Senior Meals

2 days ago Selena Potila

You may have missed

Nurses to rally at Sault hospital

5 hours ago Jessica Potila

Michigan physician faces criminal charges for alleged disability insurance fraud

1 day ago Selena Potila

Mobile food pantry coming to Silver Creek

1 day ago Jessica Potila

Man sentenced for trafficking drugs in U.P.

1 day ago Jessica Potila

Superior Watershed Partnership completes purchase of 266 acres in the Keweenaw

1 day ago Selena Potila