Mobile food pantry coming to Silver Creek

Anyone who has been to a grocery store can see that prices aren’t what they used to be. Many people are struggling to make ends meet and can benefit from some extra help filling the pantry. Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift is sponsoring the Feeding America mobile food pantry next week to offer just such assistance.

All members of the community are welcome to attend the drive thru event which will provide food to around 500 families. The food will be distributed at Silver Creek Church in Harvey Thursday, March 14 beginning at 10 a.m. and continue while supplies last or until 11:30 a.m.