Man sentenced for trafficking drugs in U.P.

1 day ago Jessica Potila

A man with an extensive criminal history who trafficked drugs in the Houghton area has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Gregory James Knuuttila of Mohawk was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine throughout Houghton and Keweenaw counties.

Since 1996, Knuuttila was convicted of more than twenty additional crimes, including robbery, breaking and entering, assault with a dangerous weapon, and domestic assault on two occasions.

U.S. District Court Judge Janet T. Neff described Knuuttila as “a menace to the Upper Peninsula.”

Knuuttila has been implicated in various other criminal activities. If you have additional information about crimes Knuuttila committed, contact the Michigan State Police – Calumet Post at (906) 337–5145.

