Superior Watershed Partnership completes purchase of 266 acres in the Keweenaw

1 day ago Selena Potila

The Superior Watershed Partnership and Land Conservancy announces its purchase and protection of 226 acres in the Keweenaw Peninsula. SWP recently completed its purchase of the ecologically unique parcel that includes 3,100 feet of Lake Superior shoreline and over 3,000 feet of the Gratiot River. The Partnership and Land Conservancy purchase used a $600,000 grant from the US Forest Service Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Community Forest Campaign to assist in the acquisition of the property.

The Superior Watershed Partnership’s staff and Great Lakes Climate Corps will work to create a trail network with interpretive signage for hiking and skiing and for K-12 environmental education programming. The acquisition also permanently links five local conservation areas, creating a contiguous 1,300-acre wilderness preserve protecting the lower Gratiot River watershed and miles of Great Lake coastline.”

Tags:

More Stories

Nurses to rally at Sault hospital

5 hours ago Jessica Potila

Mobile food pantry coming to Silver Creek

1 day ago Jessica Potila

Man sentenced for trafficking drugs in U.P.

1 day ago Jessica Potila

My Fair Lady presented by the Rozsa Center

1 day ago Selena Potila

Meta platforms experience widespread outage: Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger affected

2 days ago Selena Potila

March for Meals Local Events Support Copper Shores Senior Meals

2 days ago Selena Potila

You may have missed

Nurses to rally at Sault hospital

5 hours ago Jessica Potila

Michigan physician faces criminal charges for alleged disability insurance fraud

1 day ago Selena Potila

Mobile food pantry coming to Silver Creek

1 day ago Jessica Potila

Man sentenced for trafficking drugs in U.P.

1 day ago Jessica Potila

Superior Watershed Partnership completes purchase of 266 acres in the Keweenaw

1 day ago Selena Potila