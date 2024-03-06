Superior Watershed Partnership completes purchase of 266 acres in the Keweenaw

The Superior Watershed Partnership and Land Conservancy announces its purchase and protection of 226 acres in the Keweenaw Peninsula. SWP recently completed its purchase of the ecologically unique parcel that includes 3,100 feet of Lake Superior shoreline and over 3,000 feet of the Gratiot River. The Partnership and Land Conservancy purchase used a $600,000 grant from the US Forest Service Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Community Forest Campaign to assist in the acquisition of the property.

The Superior Watershed Partnership’s staff and Great Lakes Climate Corps will work to create a trail network with interpretive signage for hiking and skiing and for K-12 environmental education programming. The acquisition also permanently links five local conservation areas, creating a contiguous 1,300-acre wilderness preserve protecting the lower Gratiot River watershed and miles of Great Lake coastline.”