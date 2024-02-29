UPAWS pet party returns

A popular party supporting Upper Peninsula homeless pets will make a comeback in March.

The annual fundraiser, Cause for Paws–Party for Pets, sponsored by Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare shelter (UPAWS), was last held prior to the Covid–19 pandemic.

The celebration will include games, auctions, raffle prizes, appetizers and a few surprises, according to event organizers.

Recipients of the 2024 UPAWS awards will also be honored at the event.

All money raised from the party will be spent to care for animals at the shelter and to help them find loving homes.

The Cause for Paws–Party for Pets will take place Saturday, March 16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Marquette Holiday Inn.

Tickets are $45 each and can be purchased at Neon Events (neoncrm.com)