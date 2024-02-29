$4 Million donation boosts Finlandia Foundation National

Finlandia Foundation National has received a $4,000,000 donation. The gift is the largest in the organization’s 71-year history.

Finnish Center Association’s Senior Citizens’ Housing Corporation, located in Farmington Hills, provided the money which was procured through the sale of a 92-unit housing community named Tapiola Apartments.

Olli Lamminen, chair of the FCA Senior Citizens’ Housing Corporation Board, said, quote: “Finns have a history of being adaptable and resilient. The donation of the proceeds of the Tapiola Apartments honors the work of the past, recognizes current realities and presents an optimistic future.” End quote.

The funding comes at a critical time and following a turbulent year for Finnish American institutions, according to Finlandia Foundation National. This includes the closure of Finlandia University in Hancock last March, and the near closure of the Finnish American Heritage Center which the foundation campaigned to save and took over in December.

Established in 1953, the mission of Finlandia Foundation National is to champion Finnish culture and heritage across the United States.