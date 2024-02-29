Man on the Street: Advocacy for homelessness, domestic violence, and sexual assault
Welcome to another edition of The Man on the Street. Today we speak to Paul Lagrou, a Resource Advocate for the Women’s Center, which operates out of the Harbor House about several issues profoundly affecting the Marquette County community: homelessness, domestic violence, and sexual assault. In our conversation, we delve into three distinct organizations: The Room at the Inn, The Women’s Center, and the Harbor House, discussing the vital services they provide for those in need. Please be aware that this segment addresses sensitive issues, and viewer discretion is advised.
Phone numbers for community resources:
Harbor House: 906-226-6611
Women’s Center: 906-225-1346
Room at the Inn: 906-225-1521
If you are in an emergency situation, dial 911 & request police assistance.
Harbor House 24-hour hotline: 815-932-5800