Houghton’s City Council gathers data on streetlights

Houghton’s City Council reignited the conversation regarding potential streetlights in neighborhoods west of M–26. Council members decided last night to collect more data from residents living in West Houghton about the issue, with the intent of determining if views have changed since the city last sparked the lighting discussion.

A 2023 summer survey resulted in respondents reporting by about a 2-to-1 margin that they are in favor of installing streetlights. However, City Councilor Mike Needham noted that a significant number of residents did not respond to the survey. As a result, Houghton will send out a second survey to West neighborhood residents this spring.