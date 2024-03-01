Cat rescued from Portage County structure fire

A Portage Township apartment complex housing Michigan Tech University students was destroyed by fire early this morning.

Houghton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Northwoods Apartments on U.S. 41 around 5:30 a.m. and found the north side of the building fully engulfed in flames.

The officers searched the building and found no people within, but did rescue a cat from one of the apartments. All residents of the apartment building were identified as Michigan Tech students who are away on spring break.

The University is arranging housing options for the students for when they return. The cause of the fire is not suspicious and is believed to have originated in a mechanical room in the building.