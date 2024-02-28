Michigan’s Presidential Primary results and local proposal outcomes

Michigan’s presidential primary has wrapped up across the state. President Joe Biden did receive the majority of votes in the Democratic primary. Uncommitted Democratic voters accounted for 13 percent of the primary vote. Former President Donald Trump also comes out of Michigan with another victory. Republican primary runner-up Nikki Haley received 27 percent of the vote and will receive two delegates for the GOP National Convention.

In addition to the presidential primary, voters also made decisions on several local proposals across the Upper Peninsula. In Marquette County, voters passed both the Ishpeming School District sinking fund millage renewal and the Sands Township recreational facilities millage renewal. Iron County voters had several proposals to consider. All were passed in Iron County, including the Medical Care Facility millage, Central Dispatch/911 millage, and the Bates Township general operating and road maintenance millage renewals. Houghton County voters also passed three proposals: one for the Village of Laurium, a millage renewal for Adams Township Schools, and in Stanton Township for the fire department.

Those interested in finding out more about the state’s February primary results, including local proposals passed in the Upper Peninsula visit: Election Results