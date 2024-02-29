2024 Great Bear Chase has been cancelled

5 hours ago Selena Potila

The Great Bear Chase has unfortunately been canceled due to the unusual lack of winter conditions. Organizers made the announcement this afternoon. Originally scheduled for March 9th at the Swedetown Trails, the event faced challenges with predicted warm temperatures and uncertain snow conditions. While there is still some snow on the course, the base is significantly lower than usual, raising safety concerns for trail conditions. Participants have the option to either transfer their registration to next year or donate their 2024 race entry to the Swedetown Trails Club, a 501©(3) organization. Organizers encourage racers to explore the Keweenaw region either during the week of March 9th or at any time throughout the year. Mark your calendars for next year’s event, which is scheduled for March 8, 2025.

For more info visit UP Health System Great Bear Chase

This report was prepared by Keweenaw Bureau Reporter Thomas Fournier and ABC 10 News Reporter Jessica Potila

