Three Upper Peninsula organizations funded for energy-efficient home upgrades

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority, commonly referred to as MSHDA, has awarded more than $1 million dollars in grant money to provide home repairs such as roof and window replacement, HVAC modifications, electrical and appliance upgrades, storm door installation and other energy cost saving measures to U.P. residents.

The money will be distributed in the amounts of $350,000 to Alger Marquette Community Action Board, $200,000 to Gogebic–Ontonagon Community Action Agency, and $500,000 to Western Upper Peninsula Planning Development Region. The primary goal of MSHDA is to create and preserve safe and decent affordable housing for Michigan residents. The organization also engages in community economic development activities to promote vibrant cities, towns and villages and address the issue of homelessness in the state.