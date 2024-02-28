Three Upper Peninsula organizations funded for energy-efficient home upgrades

14 hours ago Selena Potila

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority, commonly referred to as MSHDA, has awarded more than $1 million dollars in grant money to provide home repairs such as roof and window replacement, HVAC modifications, electrical and appliance upgrades, storm door installation and other energy cost saving measures to U.P. residents.

The money will be distributed in the amounts of $350,000 to Alger Marquette Community Action Board, $200,000 to Gogebic–Ontonagon Community Action Agency, and $500,000 to Western Upper Peninsula Planning Development Region. The primary goal of MSHDA is to create and preserve safe and decent affordable housing for Michigan residents. The organization also engages in community economic development activities to promote vibrant cities, towns and villages and address the issue of homelessness in the state.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Michigan’s Presidential Primary results and local proposal outcomes

14 hours ago Selena Potila

It’s been a strange winter in the Upper Peninsula

14 hours ago Selena Potila

Ironwood woman sentenced for methamphetamine possession

14 hours ago Jessica Potila

The arrival of Texas Roadhouse and its addition to the local culinary landscape

14 hours ago Selena Potila

The February Presidential Primary in the Upper Peninsula

14 hours ago Selena Potila

2024 February Primary Results in the Upper Peninsula

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Michigan’s Presidential Primary results and local proposal outcomes

14 hours ago Selena Potila

It’s been a strange winter in the Upper Peninsula

14 hours ago Selena Potila

Ironwood woman sentenced for methamphetamine possession

14 hours ago Jessica Potila

Three Upper Peninsula organizations funded for energy-efficient home upgrades

14 hours ago Selena Potila

The arrival of Texas Roadhouse and its addition to the local culinary landscape

14 hours ago Selena Potila