The arrival of Texas Roadhouse and its addition to the local culinary landscape

14 hours ago Selena Potila

In Marquette, the aroma of hand-cut steaks and freshly baked bread is wafting through the air. A new Texas Roadhouse restaurant is opening its doors in the beloved city. Reporter Trevor Freeman delves into what it means in the local community, the unique offerings of the popular chain, the collaborations they’ve formed for their grand launch, and the impact on Marquette’s culinary scene. Saddle up and ride into this flavorful journey!

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Michigan’s Presidential Primary results and local proposal outcomes

14 hours ago Selena Potila

It’s been a strange winter in the Upper Peninsula

14 hours ago Selena Potila

Ironwood woman sentenced for methamphetamine possession

14 hours ago Jessica Potila

Three Upper Peninsula organizations funded for energy-efficient home upgrades

14 hours ago Selena Potila

The February Presidential Primary in the Upper Peninsula

14 hours ago Selena Potila

2024 February Primary Results in the Upper Peninsula

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Michigan’s Presidential Primary results and local proposal outcomes

14 hours ago Selena Potila

It’s been a strange winter in the Upper Peninsula

14 hours ago Selena Potila

Ironwood woman sentenced for methamphetamine possession

14 hours ago Jessica Potila

Three Upper Peninsula organizations funded for energy-efficient home upgrades

14 hours ago Selena Potila

The arrival of Texas Roadhouse and its addition to the local culinary landscape

14 hours ago Selena Potila