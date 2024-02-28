Ironwood woman sentenced for methamphetamine possession

14 hours ago Jessica Potila

Gina Marie Evers, a 44-year-old woman from Ironwood, was sentenced on February 27, 2024. The Gogebic County Circuit Court, presided over by the Honorable Michael Pope, imposed a prison term of 8 to 20 years for her charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. This information was confirmed by Nicholas Jacobs, the Prosecuting Attorney of Gogebic County.

