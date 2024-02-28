2024 February Primary Results in the Upper Peninsula
Michigan’s first presidential primary has wrapped up for 2024. Voters steadily streamed in and out of the area’s polling place yesterday. The city of Hancock had all three precincts vote at the Lakeside Manor. Other municipalities had normal precinct locations set up. At the Dee Stadium in Houghton clerk Henry Nordsieck says that the site saw a regular stream of voters coming in during the first three hours.
“It’s been slow and steady. We’ve been open for three hours. We’ve had 36 people come to vote.” – Henry Nordsieck, Clerk, Dee Stadium City of Houghton Precinct
Some residents expressed several concerns walking out of their polling place today. At Dee Stadium, one of Houghton’s busiest polling places in the county, Houghton resident Scott Wagner said he’s most concerned about border security going in the ballot box.
“I think there’s not much different than what we’ve been seeing on the news recently. Immigration and yeah, that’s been one of the biggest ones recently that I’ve locked onto. But yeah, and just the total direction of the country and the way it’s going right now.” – Scott Wagner, Houghton Resident
Another Houghton resident, Ken Driessien, added that he hopes the issue improves, however, as an independent voter, he feels neither party offers many solutions.
“Neither party will solve in my mind. I’ve been an independent mostly in my life, but there’s still a difference. I feel there’s kind of a lesser to evil things myself, but I hope that it gets better. Try to be positive.” – Ken Driessen, Houghton Resident
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump both take away wins from the Michigan February primary. Unofficial primary results have been released for Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon County. Adams Township School District voters in Ontonagon and Houghton counties both passed the Adams Township School District operating millage. Ontonagon County voters also passed the Ontario area school district operating millage. Laurium Village voters passed the millage that will raise another 29,000 dollars for snow removal. A final local item was passed by Stanton township voters for the Fire Department millage. Those interested in viewing unofficial primary results for Upper Peninsula counties can find details below.
Michigan Presidential Primary Results:
Democratic Primary:
Joseph R. Biden: 617,728
Dean Phillips: 20,449
Marianne Williamson: 22,797
Uncommitted: 100,960
Republican Primary:
Ryan L. Binkley: 2.357
Chris Christie: 4,770
Ron DeSantis: 13,373
Nikki Haley: 294,334
Asa Hutchinson: 1,087
Vivek Ramaswamy: 3,707
Donald J. Trump: 755,909
Uncommitted: 33,373
Local Proposals:
Alger County:
Alger County Library Millage Renewal
Yes: 1281
No: 775
Alger County Ambulance Services Millage Renewal and Restoration
Yes: 1,636
No: 422
Munising Township Streets and Roads Proposal
Yes: 312
No: 210
Chippewa and Mackinac Counties
Superior District Library Millage Proposal
Yes: 3,178
No: 3,137
Chippewa County
Whitefish Township EMS Millage Proposal
Yes: 149
No: 140
Dickinson and Iron Counties:
Dickinson-Iron District Health Department Operational Millage Renewal
Yes: 4,976
No: 3,287
Dickinson-Iron Intermediate School District Millage Proposal
Yes: 4,734
No: 3,439
Dickinson County
Dickinson County Healthcare Benefits Assistance Millage Renewal
Yes: 3,180
No: 2,251
Dickinson County Senior Citizen Millage Renewal 1
Yes: 3,680
No: 1,767
Dickinson County Senior Citizen Millage Renewal 2
Yes: 3,347
No: 2,087
Iron Mountain School Liaison Officer Millage Renewal
Yes: 680
No: 409
Norway Township Fire Protection and Road Millage Renewal
Yes: 262
No: 101
Houghton County:
Stanton Township Fire Department Operating Millage
Yes: 363
No: 37
Village of Laurium Millage Proposal
Yes: 301
No: 94
Adams Township School District Operating Millage Renewal
Yes: 305
No:129
Iron County:
Iron County Medical Care Facility Millage Renewal
Yes: 1,928
No: 900
Iron County Central Dispatch/911 Millage Renewal
Yes: 2,103
No: 722
Iron County Central Dispatch/911 New Millage Proposal
Yes: 1,800
No: 1,012
West Iron District Library Millage Renewal
Yes: 1,061
No: 572
Bates Township General Operation and Road Maintenance Millage Renewal
Yes: 213
No: 81
Mackinac County
Engadine Consolidated Schools Operating Millage Renewal
Yes: 308
No: 134
Marquette County
Ishpeming Public School District Sinking Fund Millage Renewal
Yes: 833
No: 345
Sands Township Recreational Facilities Millage Proposal
Yes: 314
No: 213
Menominee County:
North Central Area Schools Operating Millage Renewal
Yes: 439
No: 167
Ontonagon County:
Adams Township School District Operating Millage Renewal
Yes: 9
No:7
Ontonagon Area School District Operating Millage Proposal
Yes: 781
No: 290