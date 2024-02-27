Veteran Town Hall Tour coming to Upper Peninsula

A Veteran Town Hall Tour sponsored by the Oscar G. Johnson VA will travel to the U.P. with stops in Menominee, Escanaba, Christmas, Gwinn, Marquette, Ishpeming, Lanse and Crystal Falls.

The tour will allow veterans the opportunity to discuss changes to their benefits and healthcare.

.”Veterans can expect updates on the PACT Act and the construction projects we are working on, but the most important part of these events happens when we are answering veterans’ questions and hearing their feedback live and in person,” VA medical center Director John P. Shealey said.

The events are open to veterans, their families and members of the community.

The Veteran Town Hall Tour will take place Tuesday, March 5 through Thursday, March 7.

Times and locations are as follows:

American Legion Hall, 251 N US Hwy 141, Crivitz, WI, 54114, March 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. CT.

American Legion Hall, 818 1st street, Menominee, MI, 49858, March 5, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. CT.

The Bonifas Arts Center, 700 1st Ave S, Escanaba, MI, 49829, March 5, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Vietnam Veterans of America, E8025 Jingle Bell Lane, Christmas, MI, 49862, March 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

VFW Post, 54 N Mitchell Street, Gwinn, MI, 49841, March 6, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

American Legion Post 44, 700 W Bluff Street, Marquette, MI, 49855, March 6, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

American Legion 3050 County Road 496, Ishpeming, MI, 49849, March 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Baraga County Memorial Hospital, 18341 US-41, L’Anse, MI, 49946, March 7, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

VFW, 108 Superior Ave, Crystal Falls, MI, 49920, March 7, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. CT