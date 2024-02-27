Mackinac Island Lilac Festival seeking community votes for Reader’s Choice award

4 hours ago Jessica Potila

Mackinac Island is famous for many things: fudge, horse drawn carriages and of course that iconic movie, featuring Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour, “Somewhere in Time.”

The national historic landmark is also well known for being painted with beautiful lilac bushes, highlighted by an annual “Mackinac Island Lilac Festival.”

If community members take part, Mackinac Island has a chance to gain some newfound fame by winning the best flower festival category of the USA Today 10 Best Readers Choice awards.

Voting in the competition is currently taking place at www.10best.USA.com. Votes can be cast daily through March 18.

 

