Upper Peninsula Catholic School names new principal

Holy Name Catholic School in Escanaba has hired seasoned educator Nathan Vande Hey to serve as principal beginning with the 2024–2025 school year.

Vande Hey has decades of experience in teaching and school administration.

He will also oversee Holy Name High School – a Chesterton Academy.

Vande Hey currently serves as head of school and system president at St. Ignatius Catholic School in Wisconsin and spent 24 years as a teacher in the Kaukauna Area School District.

Although he will officially assume the principal position at Holy Name on July 1, Vande Hey will advise the school system in the meantime, on issues such as budget, hiring and curriculum matters.

The new principal and his wife Nancy are the parents of 11 children ranging in age from 9 to 27 years–old, four of whom will be attending Holy Name schools.

“We want to share the love of Jesus and help build disciples with the families in Escanaba,” Vande Hey said. “I believe this school forms virtuous students who will be influential leaders in the community. I look forward to joining the Holy Name School family.”

Holy Name Catholic School, is accepting new students for the 2024–2025 school year.

For more information, call (906) 786–7550 or visit holynamecrusaders.com.