Opportunity for children to meet Detroit Pistons

4 hours ago Jessica Potila

Do you know a child who dreams of meeting the Detroit Pistons?

If that child is between the ages of 6 and 14 years-old there is a chance that dream could become a reality. 

The Pistons along with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan are hosting a “Piston For a Day” social media sweepstakes.

Five winners will win a trip to the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center on March 16 where they will enjoy an exclusive skills practice with a Piston’s player. 

The winning children will also receive four tickets to a pistons home game at Little Caesars Arena this season, a “Piston For a Day” certificate, and a swag filled bag containing a jersey, t-shirt, basketball and more. 

To enter the sweepstakes, visit www.pistons.com/pistonforaday.

