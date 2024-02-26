Wood pallets available in Escanaba

1 day ago Selena Potila

Anyone looking to collect some wood pallets can head on over to Escanaba, where the Department of Public Works is handing them out for free. The pallets are available for pick up only at 1715 Sheridan Road from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a limit of five pallets per person. For more information, call the Escanaba Department of Public Works at 906–786–1842.

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Upper Peninsula Catholic School names new principal

3 hours ago Jessica Potila

Veteran Town Hall Tour coming to Upper Peninsula

4 hours ago Jessica Potila

Mackinac Island Lilac Festival seeking community votes for Reader’s Choice award

4 hours ago Jessica Potila

Opportunity for children to meet Detroit Pistons

4 hours ago Jessica Potila

Man on the Street: Wrestling aspirations and family legacy

1 day ago Selena Potila

Trenary Outhouse Races: A quirky winter celebration in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

1 day ago Selena Potila

You may have missed

Upper Peninsula Catholic School names new principal

3 hours ago Jessica Potila

Veteran Town Hall Tour coming to Upper Peninsula

4 hours ago Jessica Potila

Mackinac Island Lilac Festival seeking community votes for Reader’s Choice award

4 hours ago Jessica Potila

Opportunity for children to meet Detroit Pistons

4 hours ago Jessica Potila

Man on the Street: Wrestling aspirations and family legacy

1 day ago Selena Potila