Police seeking potential date rape victims connected to raid on Chatham home

Police are seeking information from those who may have been affected by a date rape drug seized during a raid of a Chatham home.

Alger County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the west Onota street house on Jan. 19 with assistance from Michigan state police.

Police discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the residence, as well as a large quantity of gamma butyrolactone, also known as GBL.

GBL, which has the street names “liquid ecstasy” and “cherry meth,” is commonly used by rapists to subdue their victims prior to an attack.

The drug can cause difficulty breathing, memory loss, inability to move and loss of consciousness.

The effects of GBL are intensified when combined with alcohol or other drugs.

Those who may have been affected by the GBL discovered at the Chatham home, or anyone with information about this situation are asked to call the Alger County Sheriff’s Office at 906–387–7030.