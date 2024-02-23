UPHS Portage Named the Presenting Sponsor of Bridgefest 2024

For a second year, UPHS-Portage will support Bridgefest 2024 as its presenting sponsor. Yesterday the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce announced the local hospital will once again act as this year’s presenting sponsor for the community summer festival. Bridgefest organizers are eagerly planning this summer’s activities, events, and attractions that bring in thousands to Houghton and Hancock. Keweenaw chamber manager Katie Schlief says that the festival’s board is excited to again work with UPHS Portage, as well as the community and many other sponsors for the festival.

“We’re very excited that UP Portage Health has come on board for a second year of presenting sponsor this year. Sponsorships are very important. We take all the opportunity in the financial area because we want to blow this event out of the water and bring in events that need additional financial support.” – Katie Schlief, Chamber Manager, Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce

Sponsors for Bridgefest support the festival with financial contributions, and many often volunteer or participate in the annual parade. Sponsors enjoy seeing their company and organization logos entering Kestner Park, and the vendor’s area, as well as promotional materials.

“We have different levels of anything from $1,100 up down to a friend of Bridge Fest, which is at $100. So anything in those ranges will help with the celebration and bring a bang to the Keweenaw.” – Katie Schlief, Chamber Manager, Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce

Organizations and businesses interested in sponsoring briefest can choose between different tier levels that offer different sponsorship benefits. Those interested in sponsoring the 2024 Brdigefest should contact the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce with questions. Check out Bridgefestfun.com as the community gets closer to June 13th to the 16th for more Bridgefest details and announcements.

Learn about becoming a Bridgefest sponsor here.