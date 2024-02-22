Man on the Street: An exclusive journey into Marquette’s vibrant music scene (Part three)

14 hours ago Selena Potila

Prepare yourselves for another fresh episode of “The Man on the Street,” hosted by our correspondent, Trevor Freeman. In today’s episode, “The Man” engages in an insightful conversation with Jeff Krebs, a key player in the Marquette music community. Together, they delve into the exhilarating experience of being an influential force within this dynamic and thriving scene.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Snowduro Bike Race returns to Hancock

14 hours ago Selena Potila

Copper Country Intermediate School District students’ triumph at regional automotive competition

15 hours ago Selena Potila

Bill introduced to rename portion of U.P. highway after WWII hero

15 hours ago Jessica Potila

Negaunee man charged with criminal sexual conduct

15 hours ago Jessica Potila

Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce Releases Nominees for the Sparkplug Awards in March

20 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Snowduro Bike Race Returning to Hancock

20 hours ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Man on the Street: An exclusive journey into Marquette’s vibrant music scene (Part three)

14 hours ago Selena Potila

Snowduro Bike Race returns to Hancock

14 hours ago Selena Potila

Copper Country Intermediate School District students’ triumph at regional automotive competition

15 hours ago Selena Potila

Bill introduced to rename portion of U.P. highway after WWII hero

15 hours ago Jessica Potila

Negaunee man charged with criminal sexual conduct

15 hours ago Jessica Potila