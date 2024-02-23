Mobile food pantry returning to Ontonagon

9 hours ago Jessica Potila

The Feeding America West Michigan truck will return to Ontonagon this year with funding from the Copper Shores Community Health Foundation.

The mobile food pantry will provide free food including fresh produce and dairy items to western Upper Peninsula residents beginning in March.

The program serves approximately 300 families during each visit on a first come, first served basis.

The events will take place at the Ontonagon Village Fire Hall, located at 315 River Street, where boxes of food will be provided in a drive–through format .

Identification and proof of income are not required to receive food, but attendees are asked to provide basic contact information such as names and addresses.

The mobile food pantry will visit the Fire Hall Wednesday, March 6 at noon.

Additional Feeding America mobile food pantry dates will take place in Ontonagon April 3, May 1, June 5, August 7, September 4 and October 2.

Ontonagon Area Schools and the Ontonagon Volunteer Fire Department have partnered with Copper Shores to make the events possible.

For more information about Feeding America or to find a visit: feedwm.org/mobile–pantry–schedule.

