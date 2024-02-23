Grand Blanc resident convicted in 2018 shooting death at Rose Lake State Park

A Clinton County jury found Grand Blanc resident Thomas Olson guilty yesterday of the 2018 shooting death of 68 year–old Chong Yang.

Olson, age 35, was convicted of one count of second degree murder and one count of felony firearm. The shooting took place at Rose Lake State Park. Yang was hunting in the park on Nov. 16, 2018 and his wife became concerned when he did not return home that evening.

Family members searched for Yang and found his car in a lot at the park. They followed a trail of footsteps which led them to his body. Yang was laying facedown with a gunshot wound to his head. Witness testimony and a plastic bag with hunting spray that was recovered near the scene led police to Olson. Olson also stole Yang’s headlamp, knife, backpack, and shotgun.

Olson faces sentencing in April.