Man on the Street: Unveiling the passion and artistry of Marquette’s beauty and grooming scene

9 hours ago Selena Potila

Welcome to a new episode of the “Man on the Street”. Join us as our correspondent, Trevor Freeman, delves into the lively world of beauty and grooming in Marquette. He’ll be discussing the motivations behind a nail technician’s choice to pursue the art of nail design at the LUXE Beauty Bar, exploring the range of grooming services provided at The Man Cave, and uncovering the passions that fuel these individuals in their respective fields.

