Negaunee man charged with criminal sexual conduct

A Negaunee man has been arrested and charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Andrew Michael Vandevord, 35, has been charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct first degree, and two counts of criminal sexual conduct, second degree.

Forsyth Township Police began an investigation in December in response to a sexual misconduct allegation against Vandevord.

The alleged crimes took place in Gwinn. Negaunee City Police arrested Vandevord Tuesday at a Negaunee residence.

Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center of Marquette also assisted with the case.