Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce Releases Nominees for the Sparkplug Awards in March

It always feels good to gain recognition for contributions to the community. The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce announced yesterday the nominees for this year’s Sparkplug Awards. The local community award ceremony is an evening to recognize individuals, organizations, businesses, and projects that made an impact on the copper country during the past year. There are over 100 nominees in total for the Sparkplugs 8 award categories. Some include nominees named in multiple categories. There’s a lot for the community to be proud of over the past year.

“It’s always good to have a good representation from our community of all the folks businesses and organizations that are making our community what it is. But these are folks that, again, they’re making our community happen. They’re building the community and keeping our community as the special place that it is.” – Jeff Ratcliffe, Executive Director, Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance

Sparkplug awards will be handed out during an evening dinner and ceremony at the Memorial Union Building at Michigan Tech on March 21st. Individual tickets cost 50 dollars or a table of 8 will cost 400 dollars. Those interested in finding out who in the community has been nominated for this year’s Spark Plug awards can find more details here. The annual Keweenaw Sparkplug awards are presented by the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce, Keweenaw Young Professionals, MTEC SmartZone, the Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance, and Copper Shores community health foundation. Find links to purchase Sparkplug tickets here.