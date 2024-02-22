Snowduro Bike Race Returning to Hancock

After four years away the Hancock Trails Club proudly brings back the snowduro bike event in March. Regardless of snow conditions bikers are found traveling around the Keweenaw peninsula. Many know the Copper Country for the region’s vast network of trails and mountain biking options. But you can still find some get-outs on two wheels even in the winter with snow or fat tire bikes. Hancock Trails Club says that the event was always a fun time and a great way to enjoy the outdoors uniquely.

“The event itself, it’s a great way to get led by group leaders as part of the group ride to showcase the trails as a participant. You don’t have to think about where you’re going. You don’t have to stop and look at a map, you can just come out, ride for a few hours, and have fun while also getting that opportunity to race if you’re interested in racing or if you’re not if you’re just out to have a fun bike ride and get together with people or meet new people, it’s a good opportunity to do that as well.” – Nate Laakonen, Event Organizer, Hancock Trails Club

Snowduro is a combination of asocial events for people to get out on the trails and an endure bike race format. The snowdrop event in March on the Maasto Hiihto trails will take place on March 16th. Registration for the snowdrop cost 25 dollars. Find more details and links to register for the Hancock Trails Club’s return of the Snowduro here.