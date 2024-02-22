Copper Country Intermediate School District students’ triumph at regional automotive competition

Copper Country Intermediate School District students excelled at the annual regional automotive competition held at Bay College. In the master overall category, students were challenged by multiple timed hands-on testing skills in engine repair, drive train, steering and suspension, and electrical tasks.

CCISD swept the category with Ethan Pelli, a senior from Calumet, Matthew Moyryla, a high school student, and Carter Worm, a junior at Calumet, coming in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd respectively. Ty Crisman, a senior at Houghton High School and second-year automotive student, placed third in the regional maintenance and light repair category.

CCISD automotive instructor David Narhi attributed the students’ success to their stellar work ethic and ambition to learn. He added that the achievements are also a reflection of the quality training provided by CCISD CTE programs. The students will move on to the state competition held in Grand Rapids in mid-April.