Escanaba Recreation Department Assumes Harbor Master Duties

3 hours ago Selena Potila

The Escanaba Recreation Department is pleased to announce its new oversight of the Harbor Master position, effective immediately.

With a strong commitment to community service and the seamless operation of waterfront recreational activities, the Recreation Department is well-prepared to assume this important responsibility. The Harbor Master’s duties include overseeing vessel traffic, enforcing regulations, and ensuring overall safety for harbor users.

This consolidation of duties within the Recreation Department highlights their commitment to improving operational efficiency and providing enhanced services for residents and visitors alike. For inquiries or assistance related to harbor matters, please contact the Recreation Department at (906) 786-4141.

