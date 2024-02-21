Eagle Mine Job Fair: A golden opportunity in the thriving mining industry

The mining industry in the Upper Peninsula continues to thrive, and tomorrow, Eagle Mine is hosting a job fair to draw in local residents for diverse employment opportunities in the mining field.

The event, held in Marquette, will feature representatives from Eagle Mine, SGS, and MJ Vandame. Prospective attendees of the Eagle Mine Job Fair are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume, as on-site interviews will be conducted. The available job positions at Eagle Mine in Big Bay encompass roles such as millwrights, underground miners, electrical technicians, supervisors, security personnel, water treatment specialists, general laborers, and drivers.

For additional information about the Eagle Mine Job Fair, taking place at the Ramada Inn in Marquette tomorrow, visit JOB FAIR | Eagle Mine

This report was prepared by Keweenaw Bureau Reporter Thomas Fournier and ABC 10 News Correspondent Steve Holmgren