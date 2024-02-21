Ontonagon hospital to shutter inpatient care, emergency room services

Aspirus Health will be ending hospital and emergency room services in Ontonagon in April.

The Aspirus Ontonagon location will transition into a rural health clinic. The Ontonagon team will only provide primary care, same-day access, core lab services, imaging, physical, occupational, and speech therapy, pharmacy services, and specialty outreach for cardiology, women’s health, podiatry, and diabetes care.

According to Aspirus Health, the Ontonagon hospital currently services an average of one inpatient a day. Aspirus also plans a 30-million-dollar expansion project in Laurium, including a renovation project at Aspirus Keweenaw hospital.

The project will update the efficiency of existing infrastructure, redesign the inpatient room for a larger and more private layout, increase access to orthopedic care, consolidate services to improve patient flow, and increase access to walk-in and same-day primary care.