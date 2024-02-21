Alarm Triggers Lockdown at Marquette–Alger RESA

An intruder alarm prompted a lockdown at the Marquette–Alger Regional Educational Services Agency building Tuesday afternoon.

The alarm sounded at the Ohio Street structure in Marquette at about 4 p.m. Law enforcement responded to the alarm immediately and performed a sweep of the premises as staff and visitors adhered to previously established lockdown protocol. After no viable threat was identified, those occupying the building were safely evacuated.

A press release issued by the agency reads in part. “At Marquette–Alger RESA, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We take all threats seriously and investigate them thoroughly. Students, parents, and staff are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to RESA or law enforcement officials immediately. We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to regional law enforcement and first responders for their partnership in keeping our schools and communities safe.”

The incident remains under investigation, although at this time authorities believe a technical malfunction most likely triggered the alarm.