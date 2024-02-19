Representative Jack Bergman Announces Reelection Bid in 2024

20 hours ago Thomas Fournier

First District Republican U.S. Representative Jack Bergman of Watersmeet has officially kicked off his reelection campaign. Bergman was first elected in 2016. If reelected, this would be his fifth term in Congress. He is 77 years old. His campaign on Friday announced upcoming appearances in Houghton Lake, Alpena, Beulah, Traverse City, Petoskey, Escanaba, Marquette, Iron Mountain and Menominee. His likely Democratic opponent will be Bob Lorinser, the Marquette physician who lost the 2022 election to Bergman by 23 points.

More Stories

Man on the Street: Unpacking public views on Upper Peninsula’s unseasonable warmth

15 hours ago Selena Potila

Part Two: ABC 10’s exclusive interview with Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist

15 hours ago Selena Potila

Explosion rocks Ann Arbor home, injuring resident

15 hours ago Selena Potila

Hancock SRO Officer Awarded Police Officer of the Year During the Copper Country Pigs-n-Heat Game

21 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Man Arrested After Leading Police on a Multi-County Chase

21 hours ago Thomas Fournier

National Sauna Week Comes the Hancock

21 hours ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Man on the Street: Unpacking public views on Upper Peninsula’s unseasonable warmth

15 hours ago Selena Potila

Part Two: ABC 10’s exclusive interview with Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist

15 hours ago Selena Potila

Explosion rocks Ann Arbor home, injuring resident

15 hours ago Selena Potila

Representative Jack Bergman Announces Reelection Bid in 2024

20 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Hancock SRO Officer Awarded Police Officer of the Year During the Copper Country Pigs-n-Heat Game

21 hours ago Thomas Fournier