Hancock SRO Officer Awarded Police Officer of the Year During the Copper Country Pigs-n-Heat Game
Hancock Public School’s SRO Officer was recognized as Police Officer of the Year for 2023. Hancock Police School Resource Officer Darron Olson was recognized during the Pigs-n-Heat game on Friday. Olson came into the City of Hancock Police Department last March when a School Resource Officer Position opened up in the school district. Many school districts throughout the state began adding SRO officers thanks to state funding, following tragic events at Oxford High School in 2021 and Michigan State University in 2023. Olson’s hiring was one of the first SRO positions filled in the Copper Country. Olson has worked with the district to make improvements to security and adding to a sense of safety for families sending their children to school. A proud Facebook post from the city of Hancock thanked Officer Olson for his leadership and work ethic to help make the SRO program as successful as it has been. Find more details here.