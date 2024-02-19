Explosion rocks Ann Arbor home, injuring resident
The Ann Arbor Fire Department responded to a call around 6:00 a.m. this morning regarding a fire and a possible explosion at a residence in the 700 block of S. 7th Street in Ann Arbor. The incident resulted in a debris field covering approximately a quarter of a city block. Fortunately, no one was inside the home when the explosion occurred. However, one resident, who was either entering or exiting the home at the time of the explosion, sustained burn injuries and was subsequently transported to a local hospital. The injuries were non-life-threatening Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy emphasized the fortunate aspect that more homes were not affected by the incident.