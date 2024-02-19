Explosion rocks Ann Arbor home, injuring resident

15 hours ago Selena Potila

The Ann Arbor Fire Department responded to a call around 6:00 a.m. this morning regarding a fire and a possible explosion at a residence in the 700 block of S. 7th Street in Ann Arbor. The incident resulted in a debris field covering approximately a quarter of a city block. Fortunately, no one was inside the home when the explosion occurred. However, one resident, who was either entering or exiting the home at the time of the explosion, sustained burn injuries and was subsequently transported to a local hospital. The injuries were non-life-threatening Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy emphasized the fortunate aspect that more homes were not affected by the incident.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Man on the Street: Unpacking public views on Upper Peninsula’s unseasonable warmth

15 hours ago Selena Potila

Part Two: ABC 10’s exclusive interview with Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist

15 hours ago Selena Potila

Representative Jack Bergman Announces Reelection Bid in 2024

20 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Hancock SRO Officer Awarded Police Officer of the Year During the Copper Country Pigs-n-Heat Game

21 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Man Arrested After Leading Police on a Multi-County Chase

21 hours ago Thomas Fournier

National Sauna Week Comes the Hancock

21 hours ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Man on the Street: Unpacking public views on Upper Peninsula’s unseasonable warmth

15 hours ago Selena Potila

Part Two: ABC 10’s exclusive interview with Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist

15 hours ago Selena Potila

Explosion rocks Ann Arbor home, injuring resident

15 hours ago Selena Potila

Representative Jack Bergman Announces Reelection Bid in 2024

20 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Hancock SRO Officer Awarded Police Officer of the Year During the Copper Country Pigs-n-Heat Game

21 hours ago Thomas Fournier