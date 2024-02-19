Man Arrested After Leading Police on a Multi-County Chase

A driver has been charged with multiple felonies in several jurisdictions following a chase that led police across the Upper Peninsula. On Friday law enforcement made contact with a man wanted on several outstanding warrants on the M-35 highway near Gwinn. Some warrants were outstanding from the state of Colorado for full extradition.

The man then took off from the scene traveling south on M-35. Eventually entering into Delta County. Coordinated efforts made by MSP Gladstone troopers and Delta County Sheriff Deputies tracked the driver and stopped him with the use of stop sticks. Forsyth Township Police from Wisconsin was able to assist in the arrest, however, one department vehicle sustained some damage to a tire in the pursuit. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The man was given four charges for assault, home invasion, and destruction of property by the Forsyth Township Police. He faces six charges stemming from Marquette, Menominee, and Dickinson counties. The extradition warrants in Colorado are from Jefferson County. The man’s name has not been released pending arraignment. The Marquette County prosecutor will consider additional charges for review pertaining to fleeing and eluding, obstruction and driving without a license.

The driver faces the following outstanding warrants:

Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, Home Invasion, 2nd Degree, Destruction of property, Domestic assault, 2nd offense charges brought by the Forsyth PD.

Domestic assault/stalking, 2nd offense charge brought by the Marquette PD.

Fail to appear in court warrants in Dickinson County, and Menominee County.

Three open warrants in Marquette County.

Two felony warrants in Jefferson County, Colorado.