L’Anse Electric Utility schedules nighttime power outage for emergency repair

On Saturday, L’Anse Electric Utility customers in the village of L’Anse and the surrounding area will experience an extended power outage. The utility company has scheduled this outage to begin at 8:00 PM on the 17th and last until 7:00 AM the following day. The reason behind this interruption is an emergency repair for a broken transmission pole.

Village leadership has decided to carry out the repair during nighttime hours, believing it to be a slower time for area businesses and residents who rely on electricity. The outage will impact not only the village of L’Anse but also the surrounding areas.

For those concerned about heat loss during the night, it is advisable to make plans with family, friends, or nearby hotels. If you have any questions, please contact your utility provider to determine if your home will be affected.

This report was prepared by Keweenaw Bureau Reporter Thomas Fournier and ABC 10 News Reporter Selena Potila