ABC 10’s exclusive interview with Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist

8 hours ago Selena Potila

Part one of Reporter Jessica Potila’s interview with Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist. Part two will air on Monday’s broadcast.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

L’Anse Electric Utility schedules nighttime power outage for emergency repair

8 hours ago Selena Potila

Two-car collision near Atlantic Mine leaves three women injured

8 hours ago Selena Potila

Memory Lane: Peanut the Heroic Dog

8 hours ago Selena Potila

Pigs-N-Heat Charity Hockey Game Returns to MacInnes Ice Arena for a Worthy Cause

1 day ago Selena Potila

Lansing Man Sentenced to 80 Years for 2012 Rape: Justice Served Through Michigan’s SAKI Team

1 day ago Selena Potila

Iron River Explosion Claims Life of Vietnam Veteran

1 day ago Selena Potila

You may have missed

ABC 10’s exclusive interview with Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist

8 hours ago Selena Potila

L’Anse Electric Utility schedules nighttime power outage for emergency repair

8 hours ago Selena Potila

Two-car collision near Atlantic Mine leaves three women injured

8 hours ago Selena Potila

Memory Lane: Peanut the Heroic Dog

8 hours ago Selena Potila

Scammers sending fake emails pretending they are from Attorney General Nessel

10 hours ago Jessica Potila