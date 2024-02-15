Lansing Man Sentenced to 80 Years for 2012 Rape: Justice Served Through Michigan’s SAKI Team

A Lansing man will serve up to 80 years in prison for raping a woman in 2012.

An Ingham County jury on Dec. 1, 2023 found 30 year–old Marshawn James Curtis guilty of one count of first–degree criminal sexual conduct. The conviction came about following an investigation by the Ingham/Jackson Regional Sexual Assault Team. The case was initiated by Michigan’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative which was established to investigate and prosecute sexual assaults related to previously untested sexual assault evidence kits.

The investigation led to the discovery of four other Michigan women who allege instances of Curtis allegedly exposing himself to them between 2018 and 2019. He is also alleged to have raped another woman in Georgia in 2020.

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane stated, “This case is one more example of why Michigan’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative is so important for local prosecutor’s offices to be able to prosecute cold case sexual assaults. Sexual assaults often involve serial offenders and can be difficult to investigate. With specialized training and experience, our SAKI team was able to gather evidence and achieve justice for these survivors. I commend the hard work and dedication of our SAKI team and believe that this just sentence will prevent future assaults.”