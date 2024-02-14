Sidewalk closure on Portage Lake Lift Bridge in Houghton due to elevator replacement work

14 hours ago Selena Potila

Due to elevator replacement work, there will be a sidewalk closure on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge in Houghton. Starting Monday, Feb. 19, the northbound sidewalk will be closed for approximately two weeks, with a designated pedestrian detour in place. The maintenance is part of a $4.3 million dollar investment by the Michigan Department of Transportation to replace bridge elevators and install false decking beneath one bridge span. The decking work was completed earlier this year, and this repair project aims to ensure the continued safety and reliability of the bridge.

