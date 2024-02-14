Beth Millner Jewelry is currently accepting applications for their Fundraiser Jewelry program. Non-profit organizations located in the Upper Peninsula, particularly those with a special interest in arts and environmental protection and sustainability, are encouraged to apply. If selected, Millner will create a custom design that will be available for purchase both in their downtown Marquette storefront and online. A portion of the proceeds from each pendant sale will be donated back to the organization. The application deadline is May 1.

As an integral part of Beth Millner Jewelry’s business ethos, they are committed to giving back to the community. Their fundraiser programs have already generated over $58,000 for local organizations and non-profits.

For further information about these programs, please contact Jane Villanueva at info@bethmillner.com.

Applications can be found online at Handcrafted Sterling Silver and Copper Nature Jewelry made in Michigan (bethmillner.com)