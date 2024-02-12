No Injuries Reported in Single Vehicle Accident in Ontonagon County

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier

No injuries were reported in a vehicle–deer accident this morning in Ontonagon County. At 6:30 am Alvin Loukka of Bruce Crossing was traveling west on East One Mile road when a deer jumped out in front of his vehicle. He was unable to maneuver out of the way and hit the deer causing extensive damage to his vehicle. Loukka reported no injuries to himself in the accident. Al Towing was called out to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

More Stories

Tips for Motorists: Navigating Common Deer Collisions in Upper Michigan

3 hours ago Selena Potila

Iron River House explosion

3 hours ago Selena Potila

Travel on Cemetery Road near MTU will be limited

3 hours ago Selena Potila

Meijer State Games kick off!

4 hours ago Trevor Freeman

Cemetery Road will Reduce to a Single Lane During the Michigan Tech Spring Career Fair

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier

A Bruce Crossing Man has been Arrested for Domestic Assault

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Tips for Motorists: Navigating Common Deer Collisions in Upper Michigan

3 hours ago Selena Potila

Iron River House explosion

3 hours ago Selena Potila

Travel on Cemetery Road near MTU will be limited

3 hours ago Selena Potila

Priest arrested for embezzlement

4 hours ago Jessica Potila

Meijer State Games kick off!

4 hours ago Trevor Freeman