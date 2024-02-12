No Injuries Reported in Single Vehicle Accident in Ontonagon County

No injuries were reported in a vehicle–deer accident this morning in Ontonagon County. At 6:30 am Alvin Loukka of Bruce Crossing was traveling west on East One Mile road when a deer jumped out in front of his vehicle. He was unable to maneuver out of the way and hit the deer causing extensive damage to his vehicle. Loukka reported no injuries to himself in the accident. Al Towing was called out to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

