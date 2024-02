A Bruce Crossing man has been arrested on domestic assault charges in Ontonagon County. The Ontonagon County Sheriff reports that on Saturday deputies were called out to a location on a domestic assault call. The sheriff arrested a 57-year-old Bruce Crossing man for domestic assault. The man was transported to the Ontonagon County Jail and is held on a 7,500 dollar bond. No other information has been released at this time.

